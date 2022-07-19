DM Gantz to take part in Aspen Security Conference in US

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will depart for the US on Wednesday to participate in the Aspen Security Conference.

Gantz will meet with US officials including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of defense Mark Esper, Rep. Ruben Gallego and Senator Joni Ernst.

On Thursday, Gantz will participate in a "fireside chat" with The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg.