Greece-related conditions imposed on US sale of F-16s not binding - Erdogan

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2022 15:13

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a condition set out by the US House of Representatives to ensure that F-16 fighter jets that might be sold to Ankara are not used to violate Greece's air space was not binding, according to a text shared by the presidency on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ankara called on its NATO ally not to fall for a "game" by US lawmakers, after the House approved legislation that would stop the F-16 sale unless the administration certifies it is essential for U.S. national security, while also including a description of steps taken to ensure they are not used for overflights over Greece.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Tehran, Erdogan said US President Joe Biden had not set out any conditions for the sale when the two met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid last month.

Suspect in Jerusalem arrested for possession of illegal firearm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2022 08:37 AM
Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Shinzo Abe on Sept. 27 - report
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 04:39 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes southern Sumatra in Indonesia
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 03:03 AM
Putin: Remaining curbs on Russia grain exports should be removed
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 12:37 AM
Five rescued after boat overturned near Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 11:55 PM
Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ends campaign for Congress
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 11:18 PM
DM Gantz to take part in Aspen Security Conference in US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 09:50 PM
China warns of 'forceful measures' if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 08:26 PM
US seizes $500,000 in ransom paid to North Korean hackers - official
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 04:52 PM
IDF Chief of Staff visits General Staff of Moroccan Army
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 04:01 PM
Russia's President Putin arrives in Tehran
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 03:53 PM
UK temperature exceeds 40C for the first time – Met Office
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 03:23 PM
Act now in Europe, or risk stricter COVID measures later – WHO official
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 01:14 PM
EU to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and metals baron to blacklist
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 12:31 PM
Netanyahu to remain Likud party leader, primaries for list on August 10
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 11:41 AM
