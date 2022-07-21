The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Young man shot in Rahat, in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2022 06:42

Updated: JULY 21, 2022 06:50

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Rahat early Thurday morning, Israeli media reports.

Paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead at the crime scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and suspect it is a possible murder.



