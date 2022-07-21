Young man shot in Rahat, in serious condition

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Rahat early Thurday morning, Israeli media reports.

Paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead at the crime scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and suspect it is a possible murder.