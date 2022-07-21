Security forces arrest 12 in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated in a number of areas throughout the West Bank to arrest wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity on Wednesday night.

Yamam and IDF forces arrested three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in Jenin.

During the operation, a violent disturbance developed during which a number of suspects threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces while gunshots were heard in the area. The forces returned fire.

The IDF arrested three wanted men suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in Ramallah, suspects threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces.

Security forces also confiscated illegal weapons in the village of al-Mu'ayir in the Binyamin Territorial Brigade, two suspects who attacked the forces during the operation were arrested, and two more suspects were arrested at Deir Abu Mash'al village.