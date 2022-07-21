The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says it did not carry out attack on civilians in Iraq's Dohuk

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2022 10:25

Turkey has not carried out any attacks targeting civilians in Iraq's Dohuk province, where a strike killed eight and wounded 23 a day earlier, and Iraqi authorities must not fall for this "trap," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Turkey on Wednesday rejected claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it had carried out an attack on a mountain resort in Dohuk.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said the Turkish military operations in Iraq have always been against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and added the attack on Dohuk was also carried out by terrorists. He also said reports blaming Turkey for the attack were attempts by the PKK to hinder Ankara's counter-terrorism.

Italian Prime Minister Draghi to see president, expected to resign
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 10:23 AM
2 suspects assault security guard in Petah Tikva, steal firearm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 09:42 AM
Security forces arrest 12 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 08:24 AM
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 07:44 AM
Young man shot in Rahat, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 06:42 AM
Lightning strike kills 1 soldier, injures 9 on US Army base in Georgia
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 03:24 AM
US condemns strike in Iraq's northern Dohuk area
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 03:19 AM
Russian forces in Syria shot down two drones aimed at air base
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 11:57 PM
Gas prices expected to drop by over a shekel in August
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2022 08:26 PM
Arrest of Palestinian behind Jerusalem stabbing attack extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2022 06:11 PM
Putin: We have yet to see quality of repaired Nord Stream 1 equipment
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 04:47 PM
Greece-related conditions imposed on US sale of F-16s not binding
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 03:13 PM
Suspect in Jerusalem arrested for possession of illegal firearm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2022 08:37 AM
Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Shinzo Abe on Sept. 27 - report
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 04:39 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes southern Sumatra in Indonesia
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 03:03 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by