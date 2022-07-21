The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka's next premier

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2022 16:08

Sri Lanka's new president will appoint senior lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena as the crisis-hit country's next prime minister, four political sources said on Thursday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to appoint his new cabinet on Friday, a day after he was sworn into Sri Lanka's highest office following mass protests that forced predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 04:34 PM
Another IRGC official interrogated by Mossad in Iran - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 04:25 PM
Man disappears in sinkhole under pool, police in pursuit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 03:34 PM
Russia requests liquidation of Jewish Agency for Israel - report
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 02:43 PM
Britain to supply over 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 01:20 PM
UK's Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in October
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 01:00 PM
Kremlin rejects Putin health rumors, says he is fine
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 12:58 PM
Turkey says it did not carry out attack on civilians in Iraq's Dohuk
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 10:25 AM
2 suspects assault security guard in Petah Tikva, steal firearm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 09:42 AM
Security forces arrest 12 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 08:24 AM
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 07:44 AM
Young man shot in Rahat, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 06:42 AM
Lightning strike kills 1 soldier, injures 9 on US Army base in Georgia
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 03:24 AM
US condemns strike in Iraq's northern Dohuk area
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 03:19 AM
Russian forces in Syria shot down two drones aimed at air base
By REUTERS
07/20/2022 11:57 PM
