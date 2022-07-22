Molotov cocktails thrown at Jewish homes in east Jerusalem

Molotov cocktails were thrown towards Jewish homes in the Beit Orot neighborhood of east Jerusalem in a number of incidents on Thursday night and Friday morning, with the vehicle of religious Zionist Rabbi Dov Lior torched in one of the incidents, according to Israeli media.

In one of the incidents, the vandals ran away after a resident fired into the air.

