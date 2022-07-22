The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to attend grains deal event in Istanbul

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 22, 2022 12:39

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is en route to Turkey to attend a ceremony to sign deal allowing the resumption of Ukraine's maritime grain exports, three sources with information on the matter said on Friday.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister will also attend the ceremony that would mark a first step to ease a global food crisis brought on by Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top food exporters, and Ukraine's ports, including the major hub of Odesa, have been blockaded by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Molotov cocktails thrown at Jewish homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 10:58 AM
19-year-old woman seriously injured by gunfire in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 01:41 AM
Drone sighting prompts brief halt to flights at Washington National
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 09:03 PM
Bahraini crown prince congratulates Lapid on assuming role as PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 07:44 PM
Louisiana judge blocks abortion 'trigger' bans
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 06:44 PM
Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 04:34 PM
Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka's next premier
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 04:08 PM
Russia requests liquidation of Jewish Agency for Israel - report
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 02:43 PM
Britain to supply over 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 01:20 PM
UK's Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in October
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 01:00 PM
Kremlin rejects Putin health rumors, says he is fine
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 12:58 PM
Turkey says it did not carry out attack on civilians in Iraq's Dohuk
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 10:25 AM
2 suspects assault security guard in Petah Tikva, steal firearm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 09:42 AM
Security forces arrest 12 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 08:24 AM
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 07:44 AM
