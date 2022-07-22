The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli businessman kidnapped in Brazil, Israel negotiating release

The businessman, who owns jewelry and accessory stores in Brazil, is being held for ransom, according to reports.

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: JULY 22, 2022 15:50

Updated: JULY 22, 2022 16:15
Building of the Industrial Chamber of Sao Paulo honors Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Building of the Industrial Chamber of Sao Paulo honors Israel's 73rd Independence Day April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

An Israeli businessman was kidnapped in Brazil, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

The Israeli, who reportedly owns a number of jewelry and accessory stores across the South American country, is being held for ransom, reports claim.

He was last seen Thursday afternoon and reportedly was allowed to make contact with his family on Friday when he informed them of his kidnapping.

The man was kidnapped in São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil. Negotiations for his release are underway, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry is also in direct contact with the businessman's family and the local authorities, it said.

This is a developing story.



