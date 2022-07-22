Israeli businessman kidnapped in Brazil, Israel negotiating release

An Israeli businessman was kidnapped in Brazil, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

The Israeli, who reportedly owns a number of jewelry and accessory stores across the South American country, is being held for ransom, reports claim.

He was last seen Thursday afternoon and reportedly was allowed to make contact with his family on Friday when he informed them of his kidnapping.

The man was kidnapped in São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil. Negotiations for his release are underway, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry is also in direct contact with the businessman's family and the local authorities, it said.

This is a developing story.