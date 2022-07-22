The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Three Iranians planning assassination of Israelis arrested in Turkey - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 22, 2022 21:12

Three Iranians plotting an attack against Israelis were arrested by Turkish authorities in Istanbul, Israeli media reported on Friday evening citing Turkish reports.

The three suspects were reportedly arrested on Thursday after Turkish intelligence concluded they were preparing to assassinate Israeli citizens in Turkey. 

The news of the arrests comes after a string of attempted attacks on Israelis staying in Turkey last month. In a previous bust made by Turkish police and the Mossad in June, 10 suspects were arrested after reports claimed they planned to kidnap Israeli tourists.

Biden OKs up to $175mln in Ukraine defense aid, White House says
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 08:53 PM
Israeli woman stabs mother's partner, arrested by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 07:34 PM
Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 05:37 PM
Biden doing fine, still has mild COVID symptoms - White House
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 03:19 PM
Russia taking hundreds of casualties daily in Ukraine war - US official
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 03:07 PM
Arab arrested with knife in Old City of Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 02:16 PM
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to attend grains deal event in Istanbul
By REUTERS
07/22/2022 12:39 PM
Molotov cocktails thrown at Jewish homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 10:58 AM
19-year-old woman seriously injured by gunfire in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2022 01:41 AM
Drone sighting prompts brief halt to flights at Washington National
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 09:03 PM
Bahraini crown prince congratulates Lapid on assuming role as PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2022 07:44 PM
Louisiana judge blocks abortion 'trigger' bans
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 06:44 PM
Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 04:34 PM
Dinesh Gunawardena to be named Sri Lanka's next premier
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 04:08 PM
Russia requests liquidation of Jewish Agency for Israel - report
By REUTERS
07/21/2022 02:43 PM
