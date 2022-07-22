Three Iranians plotting an attack against Israelis were arrested by Turkish authorities in Istanbul, Israeli media reported on Friday evening citing Turkish reports.

The three suspects were reportedly arrested on Thursday after Turkish intelligence concluded they were preparing to assassinate Israeli citizens in Turkey.

The news of the arrests comes after a string of attempted attacks on Israelis staying in Turkey last month. In a previous bust made by Turkish police and the Mossad in June, 10 suspects were arrested after reports claimed they planned to kidnap Israeli tourists.