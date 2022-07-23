Esawi Frej to make official Morocco visit on Sunday

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej will embark on an official visit to Morocco on Sunday.

During his trip, Frej will meet with Moroccan Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Minister Abdellatif Miraoui to cooperate on a student exchange scholarship program between the two Abraham Accords nations.

The Meretz minister will also become the first Israeli official to visit Essaouira, a Moroccan port city in which Jews flourished and were once a majority of its population.

In addition, an all-female delegation of Arab and Jewish reporters joining the minister will take part in a series of meetings with Moroccan officials and journalists in order to promote gender equality and the presence of women in the Arab press.