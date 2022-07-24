Indictment postponed for IDF officer who filmed female soldiers

The date for the indictment against IDF officer Dan Sharoni who is accused of indecency and violation of the privacy of about 50 women was postponed for 15 days on Sunday.

The reading was supposed to take place on Sunday, but the judge postponed it saying that the court was working sensitively and wanted to make sure that the women's rights were being fully considered.

