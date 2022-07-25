Bus veered off a bridge in Kenya leaving 24 people dead

At least 24 people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, media reported on Monday.

The Daily Nation and Standard newspapers reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when the bus belonging to Modern Coast company traveling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge, plunging into the valley 40 meters below.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We are sadly announcing to the nation...we have lost 24 people in a grisly Modern Coast Bus accident on the notorious Nithi River Bridge along the Meru - Nairobi highway," county Commissioner Nobert Komora was quoted as saying by Daily Nation.

Nation reported Komora as saying that initial investigations showed the bus's brakes may have failed, preventing its driver from properly turning on a sharp bend at the bridge.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that 4,579 people died in road accidents in Kenya in 2021, a 15% rise from a year earlier.