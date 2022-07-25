Gun stolen from security guard in Jerusalem, police in pursuit

A gun was stolen from a security guard in a supermarket in the center of Jerusalem on Monday afternoon, Israel Police announced.

According to the report, the guard left the gun in his bag at the entrance to the store.

Police have begun searches for the thief who quickly escaped the scene while the guard has been transferred for questioning.