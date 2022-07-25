Shots fired in Dallas Love Field Airport - report

Shots were fired in the Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday, the Dallas Police Department announced via Twitter, adding that police forces are en route.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. "The terminal is secure at this time," the department later added.

This is a developing story.