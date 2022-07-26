Israel issues travel warning for pilgrimage to Ukraine's Uman

Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning on Tuesday morning for Israelis planning a pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city of Uman for the High Holidays.

The "explosive" security situation which arose in the eastern European country due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a direct risk to civilians, the Foreign Ministry said.

It called on all Israeli citizens currently in Ukraine to immediately leave the war-torn country.

Earlier in July, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel announced that Jewish pilgrims will not be able to travel to Uman due to local Ukrainian forces' inability to "guarantee the security of the pilgrims."