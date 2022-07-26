Teachers Union protests Avigdor Liberman at Channel 13 conference

A group of Israeli teachers disrupted Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's interview at Channel 13's national conference Monday morning as part of their ongoing protest for higher salaries and better working conditions.

The teachers booed the finance minister as he was answering a question on the Finance Ministry's negotiations with the Teachers Union, which reportedly broke down over the ministry's starting offer, which the union deemed unacceptable.

Teachers Union disrupts Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's Channel 13 conference interview (credit: screenshot)

Holding signs that read "I can't end the month," "fair wage for teachers" and "Liberman, wake up!" the teachers protested Liberman's approach to the conflict, who responded that "most teachers support the finance ministry's offer."