The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's Erdogan to hold one-day visit to Russia's Sochi on Aug 5 - report

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2022 16:03

Updated: JULY 26, 2022 16:37

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a one-day visit to the Russian resort of Sochi on August 5, his office said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss regional problems and bilateral relations, the agency said. Erdogan was instrumental in helping to secure agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul last week to allow a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

 

Saudi crown prince heads to Greece, France on Tuesday -SPA
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 04:41 PM
Lebanese citizen arrested after infiltrating into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 04:37 PM
Russia has not signaled space station withdrawal to NASA - report
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 04:23 PM
Monitoring center for Ukrainian grain exports to open in Istanbul
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 02:20 PM
Taiwan president oversees drills on warship, lauds determination
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 11:41 AM
Israeli children's author, Holocaust survivor Uri Orlev dies at 91
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 11:26 AM
Palestinian BGU student charged with hate speech, calls for terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 11:24 AM
Teachers Union protests Avigdor Liberman at Channel 13 conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 10:44 AM
Israel issues travel warning for pilgrimage to Ukraine's Uman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 08:36 AM
16-year-old Palestinian dies in Jerusalem refugee camp fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 07:17 AM
Major fire broke out at an oil depot in Donetsk after Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 07:06 AM
Pope apologizes in Canada for 'evil' of residential indigenous schools
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 08:38 PM
Israeli forces thwart terror attack in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 08:05 PM
Shots fired in Dallas Love Field Airport, suspect arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 07:47 PM
First Ukraine grain ships may move in days, says UN
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 07:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by