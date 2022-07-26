Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a one-day visit to the Russian resort of Sochi on August 5, his office said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss regional problems and bilateral relations, the agency said. Erdogan was instrumental in helping to secure agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul last week to allow a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

