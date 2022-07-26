Lebanese citizen arrested after infiltrating into Israel

A Lebanese citizen was arrested by the IDF and local residents after he crossed the border fence near the town of Margaliot on Tuesday afternoon, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The citizen was unarmed.

