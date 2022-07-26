PM Yair Lapid speaks with UK PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Yair Lapid discussed bilateral relations and challenges with Iran with outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday afternoon.

Lapid thanked Johnson for his long-standing support and friendship with Israel and wished him success in the future.

The two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, including the economy, trade, technology, cyber and more. The two also discussed various challenges in the international arena, including Iran. Lapid stressed that pressure and a credible military threat must be placed on Iran in order to prevent it from becoming a nuclear threshold state.