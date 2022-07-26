The US has seen no indication that Iranian drones have been delivered to or purchased by Russia as of yet, White House spokesman John Kirby stated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Iran is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones, including some that are capable of being armed with weapons

