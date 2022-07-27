IDF chief prosecutor to meet with victims of officer Sharoni

Chief Military Prosecutor Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi will meet in the coming days with the victims of IDF officer Sharoni who is accused of indecency and violation of privacy after he secretly filmed women who served under him.

Yerushalmi will hold one-on-one meetings with each woman and hear their stances on the settlement in the case that Sharoni was expected to sign this week before the hearing was postponed.

