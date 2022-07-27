The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against Omicron subvariant

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 13:54

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 14:26

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the original as well as the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

Pfizer said the vaccine is in an initial proof-of-concept study to gather more data.

Together, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are estimated to make up nearly 95% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 23.

The US Food and Drug Administration last month asked vaccine manufacturers to target BA.4 and BA.5, the two currently dominant Omicron subvariants, for a potential fall season booster dose.



