Protesters clash with security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces after demonstrators stormed into the Green Zone in Baghdad, an area containing many embassies and government buildings, according to Iraqi reports.

عـــــــــــاجل :: الانداخــل المنطقــة الخضـراء ببغداد . pic.twitter.com/SHi0W4JMFU — Firas W. Alsarray - فراس السراي (@firasalsarrai) July 27, 2022

Initial reports indicated that a number of protesters had been injured after being shot by security forces. Shooting and explosions, reportedly from sound grenades, could be heard in videos reportedly from the scene.

Prime Minister Moustafa al-Kazemi called on the protesters to withdraw from the Green Zone immediately. The prime minister stressed that security forces are committed to protecting state institutions and international missions and preventing any disturbance of security and order.