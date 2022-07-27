Family injured in car crash, including 7-year-old in critical condition

A serious car crash in the West Bank has left five members of a family injured, Israeli media reported, including a seven-year-old boy in critical condition.

Israel Police later confirmed that the crash was between an Israeli and Palestinian car and occurred on Highway 60 near Ma'aleh Levonah junction.

In addition to the boy, two people in serious condition and two people in moderate condition were evacuated for medical help.

This is a developing story.