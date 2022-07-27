IDF conducting searches along Lebanon border after alert

The IDF conducted searches near the town of Margaliot along the Lebanese border on Wednesday night after an alert was activated along the border fence, according to Israeli reports.

This is the third time this week an alert was activated in the area. On Tuesday, an unarmed Lebanese citizen was arrested by the IDF and local residents after he crossed the border fence near Margaliot.

