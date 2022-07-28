Border Police arrests three suspected of attacking police officers

The Border Police arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of attacking soldiers in June, according to the Border Police Spokesperson unit.

On June 11, Border Police officers were on task trying to prevent people from taking over illegal land in the West Bank when dozens of protesters arrived and caused unrest which led to them throwing stones and attacking the soldiers.

Using evidence from the scene, Border Police units identified three of the attackers as the suspects arrested on Wednesday.