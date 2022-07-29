US Congressional Republicans, Democrats pause politics to play ball

In a rare moment of bipartisanship in a usually bitterly divided Washington, Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress competed on Thursday in an annual baseball game despite a protest by climate activists and a rain delay.

The Republicans dominated the Democrats, winning 10-0 in a seven-inning game.

Protesters seeking more decisive action to stop climate change sought to disrupt the event. As people streamed into Nationals Park, activists sat outside the stadium and chanted for President Joe Biden and Democrats to declare a climate emergency.

Before the game, US Capitol Police said they had a robust security plan in place to protect lawmakers, though they declined to provide details. Three arrests were made for unlawful entry, police said.