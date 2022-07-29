Israeli held in Greece released after being detained for weeks

Israeli citizen David Ashkenazi, who was held for weeks in Rhodes, has been released and is free to return to Israel, Greek Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras told Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Friday.

Ashkenazi was detained over a month ago after the Peruvian government requested the arrest of a man named David Ashkenazi, although it was made clear soon after Ashkenazi's arrest that he was not the suspect in question.

