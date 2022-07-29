Bar Lev talks Abu Akleh, Palestinians with US dep. secretary of state

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev met on Thursday with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Washington to discuss US-Israel relations, the US Department of State said on Friday.

In the meeting, Sherman conveyed her condolences to the victims of the wave of terrorism which engulfed Israel earlier this year. They also discussed the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera reporter shot during an IDF raid of Jenin, in the West Bank, and the "need for accountability."

The two also discussed "efforts to ensure all Palestinians and Israelis live safely and securely with equal measures of freedom, dignity, and prosperity," Washington said.