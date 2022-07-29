Israeli teen killed in accident while riding electric scooter - report

A 16-year-old Israeli teen was critically injured on Friday after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter near Kiryat Malachi, Israel Police said.

Minutes later, N12 reported the teen died from his wounds. An investigation into the incident has been opened by police.

