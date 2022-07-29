Suspected cyber attack on Sapir College

Students and graduates of Sapir College received messages on their cell phones on Friday night, according to which the college had been "hacked," Hebrew media reported. The personal information of some of the students may have possibly been accessed.

Additionally, the college's website was briefly shut down.

The college said that the situation "is under control."

This is a developing story.