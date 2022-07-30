Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff

Netflix on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama "Bridgerton," accusing them of copyright infringement.

The complaint was filed against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in the federal court in Washington, D.C., three days after Netflix said they staged a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert" in that city's Kennedy Center.

