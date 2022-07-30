The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Winning lottery ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 30, 2022 18:50

A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.28 billion, the second-largest in US history, was sold in Illinois, lottery organizers said on Saturday.

"Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

"We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!"

The statement did not say which Illinois city the ticket was sold in.

The holder of the winning ticket, which would have cost $2 to buy, matched all six numbers in Friday's draw. The winning numbers for the jackpot, which had been rolling since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the power ball 14.

It is the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The latest Mega Millions lottery was held in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

The winner from Friday's draw, who has yet to be identified, has the choice of a lump-sum payment or an annual payout over 30 years. Most winners go for the lump sum, which comes with a hefty tax bill, according to the Mega Millions website.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries, such as education or public employee pensions, and retailer commissions.

"This exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries," said Ohio lottery chief McDonald, who is the lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium.

Iran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 04:38 PM
Two killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack, police say
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 04:36 PM
Two killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 03:09 PM
Gazprom says it halts gas supplies to Latvia
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 10:17 AM
Fire broke out next to a military facility near Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2022 10:17 AM
Russia looking to hold referendums in newly occupied areas of S. Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 09:09 AM
Infowars parent files for bankruptcy
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 02:06 AM
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 01:33 AM
Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as state sponsor of terrorism
By REUTERS
07/30/2022 12:07 AM
EU condemns Russian atrocities in Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 11:54 PM
Suspected cyber attack on Sapir College
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 11:14 PM
Blinken says he pressed Lavrov on detainees Griner, Whelan
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 08:09 PM
Israeli teen killed in accident near Kiryat Malachi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 04:29 PM
Bar Lev talks Abu Akleh, Palestinians with US dep. secretary of state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2022 04:20 PM
Death toll in Kentucky flooding rises to 15, governor says
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 04:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by