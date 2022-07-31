Eda Haredit Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem passes away at 95

The chief rabbi of the Eda Haredit of Jerusalem Rabbi Isaac Tuvia Weiss died Saturday night at the age of 95 at the Hadasa Ein Kerem hospital.

Weiss's funeral will be held on Sunday morning, with security and medical personnel standing by to ensure that there are no injuries.

