Israel, Jordan to establish joint industrial park - Lapid

Israel and Jordan will establish a joint industrial park on the border, Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced at the beginning of his Sunday morning cabinet meeting.

"This initiative will bring jobs to both our states, will advance our economic and state relations, and deepen peace and friendship between the two countries," Lapid said in the statement.

Lapid said that the final details were decided last week when he met with King Abdullah.