Five lightly and moderately injured in car accident in the West Bank

Four people were lightly injured and one person was moderately injured in a car accident between several vehicles in the Israeli settlement Ateret in the West Bank early Monday morning, Hebrew media reported.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and escorted those injured to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

