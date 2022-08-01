Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday- report

Several Taiwan media outlets reported late on Monday that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday and spend the night in Taipei, citing unnamed sources.

One of the newspapers, the Liberty Times, said Pelosi was scheduled to visit Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday morning before continuing her Asia trip.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Pelosi's travel plans.