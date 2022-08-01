Clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli forces in Jenin - report

Armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jenin in the West Bank on Monday evening, according to Palestinian reports. Gunshots could be heard in videos reportedly from the scene.

اشتباكات مسلحة بين المقاومين وقوات الاحتلال في جنين. pic.twitter.com/AV54DSuboU — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 1, 2022

The reports claimed that Israeli forces had raided the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Bassam al-Saadi in the city.

At least one Palestinian terrorist was killed in the clashes, according to Palestinian media.