US energy envoy Amos Hochstein met with Lapid before departing

The American energy envoy Amos Hochstein met with Prime Minister Yair Lapid after orchestrating the final arrangements for maritime talks between Israel and Lebanon in Beirut on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Tuesday.

The US has been mediating between Lebanon and Israel since 2020 to resolve their longstanding dispute over the demarcation of their border in the Mediterranean Sea.

