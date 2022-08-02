Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid heightened tensions

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon, as China threatened to respond if she visited the country and both China and the US moved forces into the area.

Pelosi's plane was escorted by Taiwanese fighter jets after she entered the country's airspace.

China moved military forces and equipment toward the border ahead of the visit and Chinese fighter jets were in the air in the area.