China's UK ambassador warns British lawmakers against visiting Taiwan

China's UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang on Tuesday vowed "severe consequences" if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The move would be an interference in China's internal affairs that would inevitably lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations, Zeguang said at a press conference in London, the report said.

