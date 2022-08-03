Biden: Yemen truce important but not enough in long term

A truce renewal agreed between Yemen's warring sides is not enough in the long run, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday amid international pressure for an extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years.

"As I stated last time the truce was extended, however, I recognize that a truce, while an important step and essential to saving lives, is not enough in the long run," Biden said in a statement.

