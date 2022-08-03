The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Taiwan says China provocation challenges international order

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 07:18

Taiwan's foreign ministry said China's notice that aircraft should not enter drill areas in waters near the island are a provocation that challenges international order, and Taiwan will stay in contact with countries including the United States to avoid escalating tensions.

China responded to the arrival in Taiwan late on Tuesday of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity.

China customs suspends imports of citrus fruits, some fish from Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:07 AM
Al Qaeda leader's killing risks anti-American violence, State Dept warns
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:56 AM
Biden: Yemen truce important but not enough in long term
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:47 AM
China's UK ambassador warns British lawmakers against visiting Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:16 AM
US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 10:25 PM
US okays potential sale of THAAD system missiles to UAE -Pentagon
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 10:24 PM
Gunshots heard on Dizengoff Street, police say not terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 09:53 PM
Yemen's warring parties only agree to roll over two-month truce, says UN
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 08:39 PM
Russia: China has right to take measures to protect sovereignty
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 08:37 PM
Sapir College in Sderot to hold online classes until end of week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 08:32 PM
MK Eli Avidar forms 'Free Israel' party
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 05:09 PM
Gadi Yevarkan resigns from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 04:39 PM
Somalia names former al Shabaab spokesperson as minister
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 04:21 PM
US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death otherwise- White House
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 03:59 PM
Kuwait formally dissolves parliament -state news agency
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 03:18 PM
