Operation Break the Wave: 12 wanted individuals arrested overnight

IDF troops, Shin Bet operatives and Israel Border Police arrested 12 wanted individuals between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in a number of locations in the West Bank, the IDF reported on Wednesday morning.

Arrests were made in the villages of Urif, Ein Kuniya, Ein as-Sultan, Kifl Haris and the city of Hebron. In the village of Kabatiya close to Jenin, Israeli forces arrested a wanted person suspected of terrorist activity.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Several suspects threw stones and a Molotov cocktail at forces. In addition, an explosive device was found in the house of one of the suspects.

Another four people were arrested suspected of terrorist activity in the villages Anata and Abu Shukheidim.

All those arrested were transferred for security investigations.

There are no reported Israeli casualties.