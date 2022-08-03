The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US House Speaker Pelosi's plane departs Taiwan

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 13:10

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2022 13:12

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to Taipei.

Pelosi, whose delegation made an unannounced but closely watched stop in Taiwan late on Tuesday after visits to Singapore and Malaysia, was scheduled to continue her Asian tour with stops in South Korea and Japan.

Her plane took off from an airport in the capital Taipei at around 6 p.m.(13:00 Jerusalem) local time.

"Thank you for your principled support for closer bilateral ties founded on our shared values of democracy, freedom & respect for human rights," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked Pelosi and the US delegation on Twitter.

Russia's space agency to launch Iranian satellite into orbit
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:53 PM
Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing - AFP
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 11:08 AM
Fighter jet crashes at Iranian airport injuring pilots- report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 10:56 AM
Blinken not planned to meet Chinese, Russian officials in Cambodia viist
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 10:49 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 12 wanted individuals arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 09:42 AM
Taiwan says China provocation challenges international order
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 07:18 AM
China customs suspends imports of citrus fruits, some fish from Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:07 AM
Al Qaeda leader's killing risks anti-American violence, State Dept warns
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:56 AM
Biden: Yemen truce important but not enough in long term
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:47 AM
China's UK ambassador warns British lawmakers against visiting Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:16 AM
US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 10:25 PM
US okays potential sale of THAAD system missiles to UAE -Pentagon
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 10:24 PM
Gunshots heard on Dizengoff Street, police say not terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 09:53 PM
Yemen's warring parties only agree to roll over two-month truce, says UN
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 08:39 PM
Russia: China has right to take measures to protect sovereignty
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 08:37 PM
