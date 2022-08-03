The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 17:57

US President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to boost American semiconductor chip companies as they compete with China, the White House said on Wednesday.

The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.



Toddler abused in daycare town near Carmiel, Israel Police suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 06:05 PM
A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:44 PM
At least one person killed and 13 injured at a warehouse fire in Russia
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:18 PM
Lapid interviews IDF chief of staff candidates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 05:01 PM
MK Shirley Pinto tells Shaked she won't be running with Zionist Spirit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 04:53 PM
Several injured in explosion at military production site in France
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:40 PM
Italian police have seized assets from an architect linked to Putin
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:31 PM
Taiwan expects 'psychological warfare' in the coming days
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 03:17 PM
US House Speaker Pelosi's plane departs Taiwan
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 01:10 PM
Russia's space agency to launch Iranian satellite into orbit
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 12:53 PM
Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing - AFP
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 11:08 AM
Fighter jet crashes at Iranian airport injuring pilots- report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 10:56 AM
Blinken not planned to meet Chinese, Russian officials in Cambodia viist
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 10:49 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 12 wanted individuals arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 09:42 AM
Taiwan says China provocation challenges international order
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 07:18 AM
