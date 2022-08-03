Toddler abused in daycare town near Carmiel, Israel Police suspects

Israel Police received a complaint asserting that a toddler was physically assaulted by their caretakers in a daycare in a town near Carmiel in northern Israel, the Police Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday.

An investigation has been opened into the two women who run the daycare. They have not yet been named but police said they are aged 41 and 42 and lived in Wadi Sallama, a Bedouin village nearby.

In the meantime, their arrest was extended in the Acre Magistrate's Court.