BREAKING NEWS

Chinese military carries out precision strikes in eastern part of Taiwan Strait

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 08:36

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2022 08:42

China's Eastern Military Command said on Thursday that it had carried out long-range firing in precision strikes at specific areas in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait as part of planned exercises.

Chinese navy ships and military aircraft briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Around 10 Chinese navy ships crossed the median line and remained in the area from Wednesday night through midday on Thursday, and multiple Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed the median line on Thursday morning, said the person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Taiwan deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity near the median line and Taiwanese navy ships remained close to the median line to monitor Chinese navy activity, the person said.

