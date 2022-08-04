The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Security forces arrest 22 in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 10:48

Twenty-two suspects were arrested over Wednesday night in joint operations in the West Bank by IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police forces.

During arrests performed by Border Police officers, a violent protest developed during which Palestinians threw stones and a large number of explosives at the officers, who responded by firing. The IDF confirmed that some Palestinians were Injured as a result.

At the same time, security forces operated in the villages of Al Khader, Jabal Mawalah, Halhol and the Daheisha refugee camp, arresting seven wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorism. During the operations, dozens of Palestinians threw stones at the forces, who responded with demonstration dispersal measures.

Security forces also arrested 12 in the city of Nablus and Hebron, during the night, a total of 22 wanted persons were arrested, who were transferred for further investigation.

Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:39 AM
PM Lapid spoke with Australian PM Anthony Albanese
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 10:31 AM
Taiwan spots two Chinese missiles launched in drill near outlying island
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:22 AM
Chinese military carries out precision strikes in east of Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:36 AM
Chinese military completes missile firing drills off Taiwan's east coast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 07:27 AM
IDF soldier drowns during military vacation in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 07:13 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to visit inter-Korean border area
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 06:59 AM
Taiwan defense ministry: Website hit by cyberattacks
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 05:01 AM
Taiwan says fired flares to drive away suspected drones
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 03:34 AM
Likud primaries candidate convicted for assaulting woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 08:46 PM
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 07:04 PM
Toddler abused in daycare town near Carmiel, Israel Police suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 06:05 PM
Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:57 PM
A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:44 PM
At least one person killed and 13 injured at a warehouse fire in Russia
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:18 PM
