Security forces arrest 22 in West Bank overnight

Twenty-two suspects were arrested over Wednesday night in joint operations in the West Bank by IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police forces.

During arrests performed by Border Police officers, a violent protest developed during which Palestinians threw stones and a large number of explosives at the officers, who responded by firing. The IDF confirmed that some Palestinians were Injured as a result.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

At the same time, security forces operated in the villages of Al Khader, Jabal Mawalah, Halhol and the Daheisha refugee camp, arresting seven wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorism. During the operations, dozens of Palestinians threw stones at the forces, who responded with demonstration dispersal measures.

Security forces also arrested 12 in the city of Nablus and Hebron, during the night, a total of 22 wanted persons were arrested, who were transferred for further investigation.